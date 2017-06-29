Too cute! While fans marked the end of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with astonished tweets, Lucy Hale, one of the show’s stars, honored the moment by getting some ink and we’re betting it will have you glowing!

Yes, sadly Pretty Little Liars has come to its amazing and shocking conclusion. We now know who A.D. is and we can’t stop re-watching that earth-shattering scene! Spencer has an evil twin and she’s been running amok in Rosewood for ages! No words! Naturally, after 7 seasons of enthralling twists and turns, one of the show’s leading ladies, Lucy Hale, 28, decided to commemorate the end of the beloved show by getting a small, totally adorable tattoo: a small lightbulb! Check out these striking images of the TV star through the years!

The illuminating lil vintage bulb was added to her left arm, just above the elbow by famed tattoo artist Doctor Woo at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood. Considering this lovely new tat, it’s a safe bet Lucy was feeling inspired as the show that brought her to stardom finally dropped the curtain. The good doctor has also creating inky artwork for the likes of Zoe Kravitz, 28, Sky Ferreira, 24, Ellie Goulding, 30, Cara Delevingne, 24, and tons more. Talk about the king of ink!

As all devoted PLL fans know, this definitely isn’t the first time Lucy has gone under the needle. Like all of her co-stars, she got the eerily wonderful “a” tattoo on her right index finger. You know, the “shhh” finger. She also has a number of other poignant phrases sprinkled about her slender figure, including the word “light” on her left side. So, yeah, the gorgeous actress’s body art definitely has a theme!

HollywoodLifers, are you adoring Lucy’s new ink as much as us?! Just can’t get over the show’s topsy-turvy finale?! Let us know!