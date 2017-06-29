Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Holds Hands During Casual LA Date & Slam Breakup Rumors

What breakup? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be just fine! Squashing all rumors that they parted ways due to his wandering eye, the couple sweetly held hands on a casual LA date in their sweatpants.

Sweatpants, hair tied, chilling with no makeup on! That’s when Travis Scott, 25, thinks girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, is the prettiest. After a report claimed the couple broke up because he allegedly cheated with ten other women, they were spotted on June 29 looking totally stress-free and happy on a date in Los Angeles. The reality star looked super cute and in a pair of grey sweatpants, a baggy black T-shirt, sneakers, and a completely makeup free complexion, which is a pretty rare sight to see! The rapper mimicked her laid-back look in Adidas gear and a Supreme sweatshirt (SEE PICS HERE).

Paying no mind to the split drama, the lovebirds, who have basically been inseparable since making out at Coachella, looked really happy together on their stroll walking hand-in-hand. It’s great to see Kylie in such high spirits, especially after hearing she felt insecure about her relationship. “Sometimes Kylie feels like she comes in a distant second to Travis’ career,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He will go hours, even days sometimes, without hitting her up which makes her feel terribly insecure.” It’s not that he’s necessarily blowing her off, it’s just that he’s so high in demand and is too busy to check his phone.

Up until the cheating allegations came to light, Kylie and Travis were doing great! It wasn’t until a snitch told MTO News that the makeup maven looked through his phone and find a million flirty texts from different girls that trouble started. The brewing tension showed on the couple’s face at first when they stepped out to lunch on June 29 and acted “distant” by being on their phones the whole time, but now it looks like things have gone back to normal!

