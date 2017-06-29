Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: She Still Misses Tyga Despite New Romance

Kylie Jenner’s been having a rocky relationship with Travis Scott but she’s been missing the loving affection and attention she used to get from Tyga. Read all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Things haven’t been the easiest for Kylie Jenner,19, during her up and down relationship with Travis Scott, 25, and now she’s been longing for the love she had with former flame Tyga, 27, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Kylie really likes Travis but there are definitely some issues in their relationship,” a source revealed. “She loves that he’s so focused on work and his career, but it has been hard at times as she’s used to getting so much attention from Tyga. Tyga used to shower her with love and affection constantly.” Though Kylie also had her hard times with Tyga, they seemed to love each other hard. “Yeah they fought but Tyga always came back,” the source continued. “Sometimes it was smothering but now she misses that kind of attention. Even though she’s crazy about Travis, she still misses that part of her relationship with Tyga.” See some of the best moments of Kylie and Travis’ relationship here!

Kylie’s nostalgia about her Tyga relationship was suspected when she was recently seen still wearing the ring the rapper gave her. The duo started off as friends after meeting at the sixteenth birthday party of Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, 21, back in 2011 and rumors began to circulate that they were dating around late 2014/early 2015. Things became more apparent over time when Tyga was eventually seen with a tattoo of Kylie’s name and went on to even buy her a brand new Ferrari for her eighteenth birthday.

When Kylie is not sorting her love life out, she’s busy with her booming career. After releasing a highly successful makeup line called Kylie Cosmetics, the gorgeous young star is set to premiere Life of Kylie, her own highly anticipated new E! reality show, on Aug. 6. The show will document Kylie’s crazy and exciting life and may even include moments with Travis and/or Tyga.

