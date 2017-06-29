Kristen Stewart Channels ’90s Boy Band Trend With Frosted Tips Hairstyle

Nineties nostalgia! Kristen Stewart’s shaved platinum ‘do is growing out…and now she has frosted tips! It’s giving us serious throwback memories of the hairstyle du jour from the 1990s, when frosted tips were everywhere — on Justin Timberlake, Nick Lachey and so many more. See pics of Kristen’s new style below.

Kristen Stewart showed off her frosted tips on June 28, a look that is thanks to her growing-out buzz cut. She shaved her head back in March, and dyed it platinum blonde. But Kristen’s natural hair color is much darker, so as her hair grows in, she’s rocking a very boy band-esque look! We are getting serious Justin Timberlake vibes, for sure! But we kind of think it looks amazing on her!

At the time of her shaved head makeover, she told TODAY: “I’m doing a movie in a couple weeks called Underwater and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig that is on the bottom of the ocean floor, so for me, I was like, it’s practical! I mean, I’m not going to be able to have touch ups once I put the helmet on! I must shave my head!” She continued: “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time for novel’s sake. At some point in your life, you want to be able to do that. The director suggested it and I was like, how did you know? That’s a great idea! I am game… It feels amazing.”

Kristen can pretty much pull off any look — whether it’s fashion or beauty. Her frosted tips are the latest example of how she is the ultimate, effortlessly cool girl. She paired the look with minimal makeup, classic sunglasses, and a white t-shirt. So Kristen.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kristen Stewart’s frosted tips?!