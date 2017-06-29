Kim Kardashian Working With YouTube Star Jaclyn Hill On Makeup Collab — The Details

This is seriously amazing! Kim Kardashian & Jaclyn Hill shot a beauty video together & we’re so excited to see what they did! You have to find out all the details on why these two collaborated on a makeup video!

Kim Kardashian, 36, teamed up with the biggest beauty guru, Jaclyn Hill, and everyone is freaking out! Kim posted on her Instagram story, behind-the-scenes videos of the two girls doing their makeup using Kim’s new KKW Beauty Contour & Highlight Kit and Jaclyn’s new Morphe Brushes Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Palette. “The beautiful Jaclyn Hill, makeup free, he’s going to let me do her makeup today. Just kidding. We’re going to get ready together and show our tricks. Ok guys so we’re done, we both did our makeup. Go to Jaclyn’s Youtube channel to check out our final looks,” Kim said in the video.

We love that Kim and Jaclyn teamed up on a makeup tutorial which will be posted on Jaclyn’s Youtube channel. Kim has always loved makeup and now that she has her own beauty line, it’s so fun to see what she does with her kit and which beauty bloggers and gurus she teams up with. Plus, how can we forget when Kim collaborated with her younger sis Kylie Jenner on the KKW X Kylie Cosmetics lip kit and Jaclyn posted an amazing review of it. When Kim saw the review she made sure to give Jaclyn a shoutout saying, “I love this review! Thank you @Jaclynhill” So, of course the two are working together now!

While the two didn’t announce that they’re actually working on a makeup collab, the fact they did a makeup tutorial together is just a start and we have a feeling that there’s definitely more to come from both of them — do you agree?

What do you guys think of Kim and Jaclyn working together — would you like to see a collab from them?