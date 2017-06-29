Kendra Wilkinson Lands In The E.R. On Her 8th Wedding Anniversary Due To A ‘Hand Job’ Injury

Kendra Wilkinson celebrated her wedding anniversary not with a romantic dinner, but with a trip to the emergency room! Instead of kissing Hank Baskett, Kendra was getting treated for – yes, really – a ‘hand job’ related injury!

First off, it’s not like that – well, sorta. It’s true that Kendra Wilkinson, 32, did spend her 8th wedding anniversary to Hank Baskett, 34, in a Las Vegas emergency room, according to Us Weekly. The former Girls Next Door star posted videos from the hospital on June 27, sharing her updates to her Instagram story. What terrible, devastating injury sent poor Kendra to the E.R. and thus prevented her from celebrating her wedding anniversary in style? “She threw her neck out during the hand job scene,” a male friend said in a video. Wait, what?

Okay, so it’s not what you think. Kendra is currently starring in the Las Vegas show Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. So, it seems that the Kendra On Top star got a little too into the scene and must have pulled a muscle while she (simulated) pulling something else. Talk about going method for a role! With Daniel Day-Lewis, 60, Kendra is definitely in contention for his reputation as the “most committed” star of stage and screen.

All joking aside, it’s horrible that Kendra had to go to the hospital on her special night. When giving an update on her condition on June 28, she said she wasn’t “feeling better.” Aww. Here’s hoping she’s back feeling 100% in time for the weekend so she and Hank can celebrate nearly a decade of marriage in style. Or, maybe Hank can use this opportunity to pamper Kendra as she’s recovering. The 8th anniversary is traditionally when couples give each other gifts of “bronze,” according to Hallmark.com, so maybe Hank can serve Kendra drinks while she works on getting a bronze tan by the pool?

While the past eight years have had their ups and downs, Kendra sent a heartwarming message to Hank on their anniversary. “I’m so proud of us choosing to stay on the same path,” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy Anniversary [Hank.] My heart is only yours forever.” The theme of reconciliation will be a main focus of the sixth season of Kendra On Top (which premiered on June 23 on WE Tv.) Following their stint on Marriage Boot Camp, Kendra and Hank deal with all the feelings and emotions as they work through their issues. Hopefully, they keep a good sense of humor – after all, who else but Kendra would wind up in the ER for a “hand job” related incident? Get better soon, Kendra!

