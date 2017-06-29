Kendall & Kylie Pull Biggie & Tupac Tees From Line After Massive Backlash: ‘We Are Very Sorry’

Well, that didn’t take long. After a massive backlash from both the public and Biggie Smalls’ mom, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have removed offensive t-shirts — featuring both Biggie and Tupac Shakur — from their clothing line. They also released an apology.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner upset a lot of people, including Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace mom (Voletta Wallace), after they started selling t-shirts on June 28, featuring their faces over images of both Biggie and Tupac Shakur. The shirts, which had three different styles and cost $125, irritated Voletta so much that she released a statement on Instagram, saying, “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

Following that heated post, Kendall and Kylie pulled the t-shirts from their clothing line and website and apologized to anyone who was offended by the clothes. “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry,” Kendall posted on her social media pages.

