Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia,15, Sparks Outrage After Posing For Topless Selfie In Bathrobe

How is it possible that Kaia Gerber is only 15?! Cindy Crawford’s daughter posted a stunning new selfie to Instagram, but the comments were quickly flooded with backlash to the daring shot.

Kaia Gerber, 15, is following right in her mom, Cindy Crawford’s, modeling footsteps, and on June 29, she got a taste of how harsh critics can be. The teenager took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of herself, in which she’s topless and wearing nothing but an oversized white robe, which is hanging off her shoulders. Although she’s holding the robe together in the middle, it’s draped very low on her body, showing a stretch of cleavage. While we think she looks incredible, some commenters did not think the pic was appropriate for a 15-year-old.

“Sad to see this image you are portraying,” one fan wrote. “As a mother I’d be beyond disappointed and angry…where ya at Cindy? Maybe let’s start treating our girls as such and they won’t be in a hurry to grow up and show off their bodies.” Someone else chimed in, “You are pretty but way too young to pose like this on social media,” while another added, “You don’t need to become like this. You’re too young.” However, there were plenty of others who also made sure to show their support, pointing out that Kaia’s not actually showing anything inappropriate and that she can post whatever the heck she wants to on her page. AMEN!

Cindy has yet to comment on the photo herself, but she’s always been very supportive of her daughter. Plus, she’s obviously very familiar with the modeling industry, so she understands the world her little girl is being brought up in. Compared to some other things we’ve seen on Instagram, this photo is totally tame, anyway — SLAY, Kaia!

