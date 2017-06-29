‘Boy Band’ Recap: Chance Breaks Down Crying During Rehearsals

It was all about Reverb this week on ‘Boy Band.’ Did the second group of six impress the architects? And which went home?

This week was all about Reverb — the boy band Nick Carter said is the six top vocalists on the show. Made up of Andrew Bloom, 19, Jaden Gray, 16, Brady Tutton, 15, Chance Perez, 19, Jon Klaasen, 19, and Cam Jackson, 19, Reverb’s week of rehearsals began with a visit from Emma Bunton. She took the time to let them know that it was important that they bond as a group, and that they also need to embrace their own personalities in a group — just like how the Spice Girls did.

Emma’s a bit kinder than vocal producer Tim Davis. He challenged the guys with Rihanna‘s song “Stay,” but the performance part was just as tough as the vocal. Since the song was an emotional one, and all the guys had different connections — so the producers had them all get in touch with those feelings. Brady admitted he struggled with a stutter as a child, and it only went away when he sang; Cam revealed he was put in a wheelchair after suffering an injury and wasn’t sure he’d ever walk again; and Chance actually broke town in tears over the break up with his daughter’s mother, then about the death of his own father, who passed when he was eight.

I Want You To Stay

They may have struggled in rehearsals, but the six guys pulled it together and shocked everyone with their performance — Nick and Emma were in awe and admitted they did not expect them to be that great. I have to say it was nice that Nick wasn’t all compliments though — he told the guys what they needed to work on, too. Ultimately not all of them could stay. Jon was sent home.

