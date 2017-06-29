JAY-Z Waiting To Set Tour Dates Until Beyonce Gives Him The Green Light After Birth Of Twins

JAY-Z is well aware that taking care of twins and a 5-year-old is a lot of work. That’s why he’s not planning his tour just yet, HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned.

“JAY-Z is not going to set a date for the tour until Beyonce gives him the go ahead,” an insider close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. Of course this makes sense; Bey, 35, and Jay, 47, just came home with the new twins this week, and after pampering her throughout the pregnancy, we’re not surprised Jay is letting her call the shots. “His family, and keeping her happy, is his number one priority and focus. Right now with the new babies, the last thing on their minds is the tour. He will tour but he’s leaving the decision on the dates totally up to his wife.”

He’s set to drop his latest album, 4:44, on June 30, so we know fans will be craving that tour — this is his first solo album since Magna Carter… Holy Grail in 2013. But it’s family first for the rapper. As we previously told you, ever since the twins have arrived, Jay has really stepped up and has been on “super dad duty!”

“He has been completely hands-on with the new babies, helping with late night feedings, burping, and also changing diapers,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But Jay hasn’t stopped there, he has also been spending a ton of time with Blue [Ivy] during the day and their relationship has grown since the new babies arrived. Jay is working hard and determined to make sure Blue does not feel left out or no longer special now that she is no longer the only child. When he is not helping Beyonce with the new babies, Jay is playing with Blue and exploring their new summer home together.”

