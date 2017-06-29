Beyonce & JAY-Z: How The Newborn Twins Are Already ‘Whooping His Butt’

Looks like JAY-Z’s met his match! While no one said raising twins was going to be easy, we’ve learned exclusively that Beyonce & Jay feel a bit in over their heads with their newest additions. The funniest part? Bey loves poking fun at her man!

While Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, are happier than they’ve ever been as a family, now that their precious twins have arrived, they’re starting to learn the true meaning of double trouble! Already, the couple are feeling a bit overwhelmed as three-time parents, and we don’t blame them at all! “The twins are doing really well but they do tend to get very upset tummies after feeding time,” a Beyonce insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It happens with preemies a lot and is nothing to worry about, but it’s still super stressful. And once one of them starts to cry the other one starts up.” Sounds like a definite challenge!

But at least Bey and Jay are having fun with it, and making light of the situation when they can. In fact, the Lemonade singer even enjoys poking fun at her husband when he finds himself in a sticky situation with the twins. “There’s a picture Beyonce has been sending around to her friends of Jay holding the twins and both babies are crying, and he’s got this look on his face like ‘help me,'” our source added. “He’s always so in control and cool, Beyonce thinks it’s hilarious to see how these babies are whooping his butt already.” Umm, can we see this alleged pic?

If anyone has some words of wisdom for Jay though, it’s the one and only Diddy, 47. After all, the rapper, real name Sean Combs, has six kids — two of them being 10-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. “Jay’s usually the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to give him counsel on this,” Sean told Seth Meyers on June 28 on Late Night. “The thing that I said is that you really have to be prepared for double the love.”

Explaining, Sean added, “You’re used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids and they’re twins, it’s truly a blessing and may God bless him and Beyonce and the family and everybody out there that has kids — period.” While Sean gushed that twins are “double the fun,” he pled the fifth when Seth asked him if they’re also double the work. “I just want to say thank you to the mother of my children!” he laughed. Fair enough!

