Why Michelle Rodriguez Is Threatening To Quit ‘The Fast & The Furious’ Franchise

Michelle Rodriguez surprised everyone with a mysterious post about the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned what that threat was all about.

On June 27, Michelle Rodriguez posted on Instagram to promote the digital release of The Fate of the Furious, but her message wasn’t exactly a positive one, and had every fan of the franchise questioning what it was about. “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise,” she wrote. “It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love.”

It would obviously be shocking if Michelle, 38, was to leave the film as she is one of two (with Vin Diesel) stars who have been with the franchise since the beginning. However, an inside source has revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she will always speak her mind, no matter what.

“When there are talk of spin-offs with The Rock and Jason Statham‘s characters, she gets upset because she thinks their should be a chance for her character to have a spin-off. And since there are going to be at least two more films in the franchise, she wants more lines, she wants more screen time, and she wants more women to kick ass in the films,” the studio source told us. While Michelle is reportedly aware that there are “egos” on set, she also wants to fight for her role and status in the movies.

“She once was but is not afraid to speak her mind and if that led to getting fired or her having to quit, so be it. Like she said, she certainly appreciates what she has got so far from the films, but it definitely isn’t enough,” the source added. “She is using her voice to change things up and not stick to the status quo. She wants to light a fire and get the writers and creators on the same page as her and make sure everyone is fairly treated.”

