Is Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Pregnant? A New Report Claims They’re Expecting

And a baby makes three!? Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford is allegedly pregnant with their first child, according to a report on June 29! After an incredibly successful year, could the rapper be embarking upon fatherhood with his bride-to-be?!

This is SO exciting! Kendrick Lamar, 30, and his gorgeous fiancée Whitney Alford are still going strong and the lovebirds may even be expecting their first child together! The “Humble” rapper’s high school sweetheart is pregnant, according to June 29 report from The Shade Room. If this amazing news is true, he must be on cloud nine, considering his incredibly successful year. Not only did he slay the stage at the 2017 BET Awards, Kendrick’s sizzling new album Damn also became certified platinum after selling a mind-blowing 603,000 copies in its first week. Way to go!

Kendrick revealed that he popped the question to his longtime love in 2015. He dished all about the engagement rumors during his candid interview with the 105.1 radio show. “I’m loyal to the soil. At the end of the day you want to always have real people around you period,” Kendrick revealed on The Breakfast Club. “Everybody that’s been around me has been down since day one and I can’t change that. I always show respect when respect is being given and people that’s been by your side, you supposed to honor that.”

The rapper is obviously head over heels about his counterpart, as he’s previously dicussed how she’s so much more than his wife-to-be. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion—she’s somebody I can tell my fears to,” he told Billboard. Whitney has constantly shown her support to Kendrick, making appearances at his gigs and events, on top of hitting red carpets together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendrick and Whitney are expecting a bundle of joy? Tell us!