Manny Pacquiao Vs. Jeff Horn: How To Watch These Warriors Go Head-To-Head In The Boxing Ring

It’s time to lace up the gloves because Manny Pacquiao will defend his WBO welterweight championship against Jeff Horn on July 1. This fight’s is one not to miss, so find out how to watch every round!

When is the Manny Pacquiao Vs. Jeff Horn match and how can boxing fans watch? It’s time to go down under for some thrilling boxing action, as Manny Pacquiao, 38, will meet Jeff Horn, 29, at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Jeff’s the hometown hero, but he has his work cut out for him if he wants to take the World Boxing Organization welterweight championship off of Manny’s waist. Though this match is happening on July 2 in Australia, due to the time different, it will air on July 1 in the USA at 10:00 PM ET. This match will not be on Pay-Per-View. That’s right – it’ll air on ESPN, so those with a cable package will be able to watch the match for free! Amazing.

How did this match happen? Manny retired from boxing after a third bought against Timothy Bradley III, 33, in April 2016, but un-retired a few months later to fight Jessie Vargas, 28, to reclaim the WBO welterweight title. Pacquiao and Amir Khan, 30, both announced in Feb. 2017 that they were set to fight in the United Arab Emirates, but that deal fell through. Manny’s main promoter, Bob Arum, 85, then announced that Manny would put his belt on the line against Jeff Horn. If Manny survives this bout, it’s likely he and Amir will work out a deal to finally have that fight.

Who has the edge going into this fight? Manny. Jeff has been criticized as having no notable wins in his career, per ESPN. Many bookies have Pacquiao as the favorite, though his odds are lower than they were when he fought Jessie Vargas. Manny goes into this fight with a record of 59-6-2, compared to Jeff’s record of 16-0-1. 11 of “The Hornet’s” fights ended in knockouts, but Manny has literally three-times more knockouts than Jeff. Manny has fought 3x more fights than Jeff, but the Australian isn’t too intimidated.

“I think I have a style that Pacquiao has not fought before,” Jeff said, per ESPN. “I think he is going to struggle with my style. I am bigger than him. He may be faster than me but I am pretty quick as well. I could hit him with the right shot and nobody knows what could happen.” Will Jeff’s prediction come true or will Manny secure his first knockout since his 200 fight against Miguel Cotto? Fans will have to tune in to see.

