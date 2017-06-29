Self Tanner: How To Do It Yourself With This Kim Kardashian-Approved Trick

If you want to be tan this summer without the damaging effects of the sun, then look no further because you can give yourself a perfect at-home tan thanks to this Kim Kardashian-approved trick!

Do you ever wonder how it’s possible that Kim Kardashian, 36, always has a perfect glowing tan? Well we finally know her secret, and now you can give yourself a perfect tan by yourself, at home! Kim shared on Snapchat, “If anyone really knows me they know I’m obsessed with scrubbing mitts and I’m always looking for the best ones so thank you Zena Foster for sending me your mitts!” Kim was talking about the Zena Foster Polished Mittens which are exfoliating mitts to use before you tan at home.

By using exfoliating mitts before your self tan to massage your body, “you slough off impurities from the environment, increase blood flow circulation, stimulate lymph system, and expose new, youthful, polished skin.” Plus, by exfoliating your skin, you get rid of all the dead skin cells so that your body is buffed and ready to hold the tan. If you’re looking for a good self tanner to use, two of our all time favorites are Tan-Luxe The Water and St. Tropez.

1. Tan-Luxe The Water: With The Water, you get the just-back-from-vacation glow, without the dryness, redness or blistering of a sunburn. Plus, it’s loaded with aloe vera, raspberry seed oil and vitamins B, C and E to deliver ultimate skin hydration. ($49, tan-luxe.com)

2. St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse: Control the depth of your tan with St. Tropez’s most advanced formula yet for a natural, healthy-looking tan that lasts for days. Wait just one hour before showering for a light sunkissed glow, two hours for a medium golden tan, or leave on for up to three hours for a deeper, darker bronze, to suit your skin tone. ($44, sephora.com)

What do you guys think of this Kim Kardashian-approved trick? Will you try exfoliating mitts before your next tan?