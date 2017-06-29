Rihanna Feels Spoiled By New BF Hassan Jameel: He Treats Her ‘Like A Princess’

Is there anything better than falling in love? Rihanna’s found an amazing guy in new boyfriend Hassan Jameel, who makes her feel like a million bucks, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. He’s treating his lady right!

Rihanna, 29, has found herself an absolute prince! New boyfriend Hassan Jameel is treating her so well, and it's not just because he's a billionaire. He's kind, respectful, and concerned about her happiness. She feels amazing being with this handsome gentleman, an insider told us! He's showering her with love in so many beautiful ways:

“[Rihanna] loves that [Hassan] spends all of his time devoted to her and making her happy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rihanna feels overwhelmed by sweet gifts and romantic gestures from her new guy, who is totally spoiling her. He comes from an old school family who raised him to treat his lady like a princess, something Rihanna never really experienced before, and she loves it.”Aww! Rihanna really deserves someone special like Hassan. After a string of flings and breakups, she’s found a guy who’s serious and dedicated. Sorry, Drake; she’s taken!

Hassan was identified as he hot mystery man making out in a private pool with Rihanna in Ibiza on June 27. The Saudi billionaire car manufacturer and soccer league head was deep in a makeout sesh with the singer at a pool in her private seaside villa when cameras captured their little rendezvous. In pics that clearly show his face, he’s smiling ear-to-ear while she sits on his lap. Obviously! Photos taken the next day show the new couple strolling through the streets of the Spanish island, Rihanna carrying a big, beautiful bouquet of flowers. Again, he looks over the moon with a giant smile on his face as they grab coffee. He’s so smitten with this woman!

