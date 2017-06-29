Hassan Jameel ‘In Ecstasy’ With New GF Rihanna — ‘He Has A Lot Of Respect For Her’

Rihanna seems to be in heaven with her new man Hassan Jameel, but is he? A body language expert spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com about what the photos of Hassan and Rihanna together reveal!

Rihanna, 29, has proven to be one desirable woman — but just how much does her new man Hassan Jameel desire her? Based on the pics of the new couple’s serious PDA, a lot! Beverly Hills body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass gave HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY her assessment of the pair and how she thinks Hassan feels about his new lady, and it is definitely positive!

“He distances himself from her and is letting her walk in front of him, which shows he has a lot of respect for her and he’s happy to be around her,” Dr. Glass said, referencing the new photos of Rihanna and the Saudi billionaire in Ibiza, Spain. “His genuine smile shows that he is very comfortable with her and has no problem letting her take the lead.” He’s interested in strong women who take the lead? Alright, we totally love this guy already! He’s definitely a good fit for Rihanna.

“The photo of them in the pool is really good,” Dr. Glass noted. “This is a huge situation for him and she’s very seductive and he’s loving every minute of her. This is a beyond a dream come true for him! You can tell he’s in ecstasy! Where is he gonna meet someone like her?!? He looks like he’s hit the jackpot.” Okay, if you’re with Rihanna, obviously you have hit the jackpot. No question! We know RiRi has had a rough time with love in the past with exes like Drake and Chris Brown, but we’re hoping it’s gonna be smooth sailing with Hassan. Rihanna deserves it! Click here to see pics of Drake and Rihanna.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Hassan’s respect for Rihanna? Is it admirable? Let us know below!