Germany Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch The Confederations Cup Semifinal Online

The reigning World Cup champions are on the hunt for more silverware but they first need to get by Mexico. Germany takes on ‘El Tri’ in the Confederations Cup semifinal on June 29 at 2:00 PM ET and it’ll be a match no one should miss.

Germany is just two wins away from raising the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. Standing in their way is Mexico, who’s hungry for a major international soccer victory, one that would certify El Tri as one of the world’s elite teams. Could that desperation give Mexico the edge it needs to spoil Germany’s run to another trophy? Or, will Die Mannschaft continue to dominate and roll onto the final?

No team in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup has been perfect, but both Mexico and Germany come into this game without a tournament loss. Germany picked up two wins in the group play, beating Cameroon and Australia (while playing to at 1-1 draw against Chile.) Mexico, in similar fashion, picked up some W’s against New Zealand and Russia. Had they been able to beat Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and the rest of Portugal, then El Tri would be perfecto. Still, being able to hold off Ronaldo’s squad is something to be proud of. Can they capitalize on this success by sending the World Cup champs back to Germany?

For the German stars, the key to their success is whether they can neutralize Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, 20. “It’s very difficult to play against him. He likes to score and even if there isn’t really a chance he scores, so he’s a very good player,” Benjamin Henrichs, Javier’s teammate on Bayer Leverkusen, said ahead of the match, per ESPN FC. “I think [Mexico] is similar to Chile…We have to play well tactically, you need to stop Chicharito, because he’s a very good individual player and I hope we are going to win.”

That confidence is going to come in handy if Germany progresses to the final. The odds are on Portugal getting by Chile (unless the Chilean squad pulls out another 7-0 miracle, like they did against Mexico in the 2015 Copa Americana.) Germany meeting Ronaldo in the finals of the Cup? It doesn’t really get any better than that.

