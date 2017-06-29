Draymond Green Claps Back At Drake: Diss My NBA Awards Outfit? Your Fashion Sense Is Just ‘Wrong’

The feud is back on! Draymond Green and Drake reignited their beef at the NBA Awards, after Drizzy roasted the basketball star’s outfit. Draymond decided to clap back by saying Drake’s own taste in fashion is busted!

Perhaps one of the best moments of the inaugural NBA Awards on June 26 was how the host Drake, 30, and Draymond Green, 27, poked fun at each other’s outfits. Drake seemed to get the upper hand, as he threw some fierce shade at Draymond’s forest green blazer and shorts combo, but the Golden State Warriors star wasn’t having any of Drizzy’s fashion advice. Draymond actually clapped back at Drake’s comments during a Defensive Player of the Year press conference on June 28. “Drake talking about fashion does not work. It just doesn’t work – if Drake thinks it good, then I’m – I can’t wear anything he thinks is okay,” Draymond said, per For The Win.

“I’m perfect with him not [understanding.] I don’t expect him to understand [my fashion,]” Draymond added. “If he approves, you’re all wrong – all the way wrong. I’m good with him not approving.” Daaaaamn, Draymond. That wasn’t the only shade he threw at Drake. During the ceremony, Draymond mocked Drake’s choice in footwear, uploading Snapchat videos that dragged Drizzy’s kicks. “Sorry I ruined the joke, but I was distracted – what are those!!!” Draymond said.

The “joke” was how Drake was trying to get Draymond to react to his “Get Out” parody skit involving Draymond’s teammate, Steph Curry, 29, and Ayesha Curry, 28. Instead of focusing on the skit, Green wanted to talk about Drake’s shoes. “I don’t want to talk about outfits right now – literally,” Drake said. “Gucci Mane wore this jacket last night at the BET Awards. Honestly, its terrible.” Technically, Gucci wore the exact same outfit as Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled’s newborn son, according to Hot New Hip Hop. Ashad seemed to be the winner of the “Who Wore It Best?” debate. Sorry-not-sorry, Gucci and Draymond.

Draymond Green asked about his suit jacket and shorts get-up at NBA Awards, proceeds to roast Drake pic.twitter.com/PjVOJCW2aF — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 29, 2017

Draymond Green really loves making fun of Drake pic.twitter.com/01BdkNDWdL — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 27, 2017

While Draymond and LeBron James, 32, were fighting on the court during the 2017 NBA Finals, the Warriors star was battling Drizzy online in an epic meme war. Drake fired the first shot by posting a picture of Draymond in bed. “When she asks how much fun you’re having without her…” Green delivered an epic reply, posting an old picture of Drake with the caption, “When you get that text saying you no longer have to be an extra on Degrassi!” Daaaamn. Will these two continue this fight during the offseason? Or will Draymond reignite his other fashion-forward feud with LeBron?

