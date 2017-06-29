Drake ‘Frustrated’ With JLo & Rihanna Finding Love Elsewhere: He Wants To Be Their ‘#1’

Drake’s all about being a player, but even players want stability sometimes! The singer is frustrated that his exes Rihanna and JLo have both found serious loves after their breakups, we’ve learned from a source EXCLUSIVELY. Aww!

“Drake is a playboy and that will not change anytime soon, if ever. He loves women and loves flirting and being with all different women 24/7,” a source close to Drake told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So it’s interesting to see that he’s frustrated that JLo and Rihanna have seemed to find guys that they are falling for hard, and that Drake is now in the rearview. It comes down to the fact that he wants to have his cake and eat it too, as he feels that he should still be their number one choice. He is not taking defeat lightly.”

It’s understandable that Drake’s sad that his ex-girlfriends have moved on; everyone’s been in that terrible funk after breakups! But he doesn’t have any claim on what Jennifer or Rihanna do post-split, just as they’re not focusing on whoever he’s seeing right now. Also, dude’s upset about losing two girls at once, so it doesn’t seem like he’s totally in love with either of them. When Drake and Rihanna got together, it seemed like true love. He presented her with an award at the MTV Video Music Awards and professed that she was the love of his life onstage, in front of everyone! They even kissed, albeit awkwardly! After that fateful night, they were practically inseparable, even getting matching dolphin tattoos.

But good things sometimes come to an end. Rihanna’s now linked to Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, and they’re deliriously happy together! The couple were spotted making out at a beautiful seaside villa in Ibiza, and as a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, she’s head over heels for her boyfriend. He’s treating her like a princess!

Drake’s relationship with Jennifer was short-lived, but steamy. They got together while working on new music in the studio, and the heat grew from there. The unlikely twosome hit up hot Hollywood parties together, and Drake even attended multiple JLo residency concerts in Las Vegas! But they drifted apart, and she’s in a serious, happy relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Everything worked out for the best — except for Drake, apparently. He’ll find someone!

