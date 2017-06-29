25 Times Donald Trump Has Been Rude AF To Women & Gotten Away With It

Slob, ugly disgusting — these are all words our president has used to describe women, both his perceived enemies and people he doesn’t even know. Trump’s attacked women for decades, and that hasn’t changed since becoming president. Take a look at 25 of his worst offenses.

1. “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

President Donald Trump, 71, felt the need to take time out of his busy schedule on June 29, 2017 to tweet about Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski‘s intelligence and appearance. His bizarre tweet was full of factual inaccuracies, including that her show had bad ratings (it doesn’t), and that he refused to let her into his New Year’s Eve party (he did), and that she was bleeding from a facelift. There’s no pictures of Mika at that party with bandages on her face, and even if there were, this is a disgusting example of how he treats female journalists.

2. “Come here, come here. Where are you from? We have all of this beautiful Irish press. She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well.”

Speaking of female journalists…Trump said this about Irish reporter Caitriona Perry, the Washington correspondent for RTE, while she was standing in the Oval Office. He was on the phone with Irish PM Leo Varadkar when he made the bizarre statement.

3. “If Hillary Clinton can’t satisfy her husband what makes her think she can satisfy America?”

There are too many sexist things Trump has said about presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, 69, that it’s hard to keep them straight. This is one of the most vile. It refers to husband, former president Bill Clinton‘s cheating scandal in the White House during the 1990s. Her husband’s infidelity has nothing to do with her political prowess, and he knows it. Though this is a retweet, Trump is the embodiment of retweets = endorsements.

4. “Check out sex tape”

During the presidential election, former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado came forward to reveal the hurtful, sexist things Trump said and did to her after she was crowned. After gaining weight following the pageant, he was livid and forced her to work it all off. He reportedly brought a camera crew to the gym to watch her work. He called her “Miss Piggy,” “Miss Housekeeping,” and an “eating machine.” He said on Twitter that his followers should “check out her sex tape” and wondered out loud if Clinton had offered her citizenship in exchange for talking about him.

5. “Grab ’em by the p***y”

The admission to sexual assault heard ’round the world! A tape leaked shortly before the election revealing a hot mic conversation between Trump and Billy Bush during a 2005 Access Hollywood episode. While waiting to film, Trump discussed how much he wanted to f*ck Billy’s cohost, and said that all women were drawn to him sexually. He bragged that he just “grabbed” women “by the p***y” whenever he wanted. And yet, he still won the election.

6. The “fat picture”

Former Trump employee Louise Sunshine, who worked from the company from 1973-1985, said that Trump keep a “fat picture” of her in his desk. She said that whenever she did something at work that he didn’t like, he’d take the photo out of his desk and taunt her with it.

7. “Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?”

Rather than slamming former GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina on her policies, Trump chose to go after her looks.

8. “It must be a pretty picture. You dropping to your knees.”

On a 2013 episode of Celebrity Apprentice: All-Stars, Bret Michaels told Trump that his project partner, former Playboy Playmate Brande Roderick got down on her knees and pleaded with him to be the manager. Trump made this ultra-classy joke.

9. “The Face of a Dog!”

Back in 2011, New York Times reporter Gail Collins wrote a scathing piece about Trump. She claimed that the current president once mailed her an article she’d written. Her face and byline were circled with “The Face of a Dog!” written above it.

10. “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.”

Trump sparred with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly at a 2015 GOP debate. Flustered by her line of questioning, Trump just got wildly angry. He insinuated in an interview afterward that Megyn was being so “mean” because she was on her period. Seriously, that’s the oldest sexist joke in the book. He also called her a bimbo. At least be creative if you’re going to suck so hard.

11. “You know, it doesn’t really matter what [they] write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass.”

During a 1993 Esquire interview, Trump said that he didn’t care what anyone said or wrote about him because he had a hot wife.

12. “You know who’s one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody? And I helped create her. Ivanka. My daughter, Ivanka. She’s 6 feet tall, she’s got the best body. She made a lot money as a model—a tremendous amount.”

My. Daughter. Has. The. Best. Body.

13. “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Trump insinuated he was down with some incest in a 2011 appearance with Ivanka Trump on The View. His “joke” visibly shocked the hosts, and absolutely mortified Ivanka. You’re her father!

14. “You’re disgusting, you’re disgusting!”

He was freaked out when his lawyer, Elizabeth Beck, dared to request a break to go pump breastmilk after returning to work from maternity leave. He got red in the face, screamed, and stormed out of the room. Thought he liked boobs and had a tremendous respect for women?

15. “Now, somebody who a lot of people don’t give credit to but in actuality is really beautiful is Paris Hilton. I’ve known Paris Hilton from the time she’s 12, her parents are friends of mine, and the first time I saw her she walked into the room and I said, ‘Who the hell is that?’”

Yes, he said that he was attracted to a child, but clarified that he “wasn’t into” banging said child. He did admit that he watched his close friends’ daughter’s sex tape, though.

16. “I bet you make a great wife.”

Typical job interview conversation, right? Trump said this to a female contestant on The Apprentice. The comment didn’t go to air. Wonder why?

17. “Lyin’ Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a GQ shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin’ Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!”

In March 2016 a political ad made by a Ted Cruz-supporting group made the rounds that used a raunchy photo of former model Melania Trump. The current president, thinking Cruz’s campaign released the ad, attacked both him and wife Heidi Cruz on Twitter. The “beans” he threatened to spill on Heidi are still unknown. She has a history of depression, but is open about it.

Then, he retweeted a vile photo made by a follower showing a side-by-side of an unflattering shot of Heidi next to a beautiful pic of Melania, captioned “no need to ‘spill the beans’ the images are worth a thousand words.”

18. “I think Gloria would be very impressed.”

Transgender Miss Universe contestant Jenna Talackova was kicked out of the Miss Universe pageant in 2012 for failing to reveal her trans identity in her application. Her lawyer, Gloria Allred, said that nobody would ask Trump to “prove” he was a man by showing his genitals. He responded by saying Gloria would be impressed by his penis. Boy, bye.

19. “Little Katy”

Trump got into a weird war with NBC News campaign reporter Katy Tur, who had written several critical stories about him. He took to calling her out by name in press conferences, calling her a “third rate reporter” and dubbing her “Little Katy”. It got to the point that she needed Secret Service protection at press events to avoid angry Trump supporters.

20. Women seeking abortions should get “some form of punishment.”

Once pro-choice, Trump switched lanes during the election and pandered to the pro-life crowd by saying that he’d like to “punish” women who want abortions. How they’d be punished is unclear.

21. “I think it was most uncomfortable when he had one [female] contestant come around the board table and twirl around.

The set of The Apprentice was a hotbed of sexism, thanks to Trump. He allegedly asked people in the boardroom to rate the female contestants and determine who was hottest.

22. “The Trump Rule”

Former Miss USA contestants claim there was something called “The Trump Rule”. He had the teenagers parade in front of him so he could sort out who he thought was attractive or not. “Many of the girls found this exercise humiliating. Some of the girls were sobbing backstage after [he] left, devastated to have failed even before the competition really began . . . it was as though we had been stripped bare,” one former contestant said.

23. “Look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably, maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say. You tell me.”

Trump invoked harmful stereotypes when referring to Ghazala Khan, a Muslim woman who stood next to her husband at the DNC while he spoke about his late son, an Iraqi war veteran. Ghazala responded by saying she was too emotional to say anything that night. Let the woman grieve!

24. “There’s a lot of women out there that demand that the husband act like the wife and you know there’s a lot of husbands that listen to that. So you know, they go for it.”

In this 2005 radio interview, Trump was speaking about who he didn’t change his children’s diapers, because it was the woman’s job.

25. “Rosie O’Donnell is disgusting, both inside and out. If you take a look at her, she’s a slob. How does she even get on television? If I were running The View, I’d fire Rosie. I’d look her right in that fat, ugly face of hers and say, ‘Rosie, you’re fired.'”

There are plenty of times he insulted Rosie O’Donnell for the way she looks, escalating the vitriol when she would slam back against his character. Fat, ugly, slob. Please get new adjectives and leave this woman alone.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by how many sexist comments the president has made? Let us know!