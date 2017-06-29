Trump Slams ‘Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski In Misogynistic Tweet: She Was ‘Bleeding From Facelift’

The sexual harasser in chief, Donald Trump, was at this woman dissing best this morning in a tweet attacking TV host Mika Brzezinski, who he called ‘low IQ’, ‘crazy’, and ‘bleeding badly from a facelift’. So un-presidential!

Talk about the pot calling the kettle crazy. President Donald Trump, 71, spent his Thursday morning at the White House ranting on Twitter again. This time, his targets were Morning Joe hosts (and fiancés) Mika Brzezinski, 50, and Joe Scarborough. First insulting their intelligence and apparently “low rated” news show, he moved on to attacking Mika personally for her looks:

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” the president wrote in two tweets. Wow, he really loves to talk about women bleeding, doesn’t he? First, he describes former Fox News host Megyn Kelly as “bleeding out of her whatever” after sparring with her at an early presidential debate in 2015, now he focuses on Mika’s alleged plastic surgery.

It’s an uncalled for jab at Mika that’s come out of left field. Why talk about her having a facelift (that probably didn’t happen) on Twitter? Obviously, Trump has a huge problem with any media outlets or journalists that criticize his presidency, but this is a new, personal low. His unfiltered misogyny has gotten out of control. Just days earlier, he hit on Ireland RTE’s U.S. Bureau Chief, Caitriona Perry, in the Oval Office while speaking to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. “She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well,” he said, fully aware he was on camera. Excuse us while we barf forever.

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

On Mika’s part, she almost immediately responded to the tweet in the most epic manner: posting a photo on Twitter of the back of a Cheerios box that says “made for little hands”. Damn! She’s been at war with Trump for over a year at this point; she knows his soft spots, and it’s anything that insults his looks (especially the tiny, tiny hands). She’s clearly not bothered one bit by this nonsense.

Higher ups at MSNBC have now weighed in on the vulgar tweets, and they’re just as incredulous as the rest of us. Mark Kornblau, the head of PR for NBC News and MSNBC, tweeted: “Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.'” Think of the gravity of that statement. An MSNBC spokesperson said in a statement, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Let’s dissect the factual errors in Trump’s two tweets. Morning Joe is not poorly rated. He clearly watches it. Mika and Joe do speak badly of him, but they are not “crazy, psycho”. He would know that they speak badly of him because he watches it. Mika and Joe did attend his New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago; he did not say “no.” Photos of Mika at the event clearly show that she had no bandages on her face, and was not bleeding.

