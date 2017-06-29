DJ Khaled’s Son Bursts Into Tears While Meeting Justin Bieber & It’s Kind Of Awkward

This is too good! While DJ Khaled’s 8-month-old son Asahd is known for having a happy & calm persona, Justin Bieber was able to make him cry in an instant — and it’s pretty hilarious. Watch the vid of them meeting & prepare to LOL!

We finally know what makes DJ Khaled‘s, 41, son Asahd, 8 months, cry! The little one met Justin Bieber, 23, and while most kids get emotional when coming face-to-face with the pop star, Asahd took his reaction to the next level — let’s just say tears were shed! In a video obtained by TMZ, viewers can see Khaled introducing his beloved boy to Justin on the set of their “I’m the One” music video. After giving the singer a quick once over, Asahd proceeds to burst into tears and could not be calmed. For a second, the Biebs tries to soothe him, but Khaled quickly turns his son away from him — yikes!

Someone in the background then reveals little Asahd is teething, which helps explain why he’s so fussy in the vid. But still, we think it’s pretty coincidental that the cutie began crying as soon as he saw Justin! After all, Asahd may only be a few months old, but he’s already a red carpet pro, and he’s the most well-behaved baby we’ve ever seen! Earlier this month he even appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan along with his dad, and he was happy as a clam the entire time. Seriously, this kid was born to be a performer.

Asahd also made the rounds this past Sunday, June 25 at the BET Awards. The tot sported a custom-made, light blue Gucci tuxedo and he totally stole the entire show! “I’m grateful for my biggest blessing,” the producer gushed to E! News as he kissed his little man. “Me and mommy love this boy.” And you better believe Asahd got his moment on stage too, as his dad brought the child with him during his performance of “I’m the One.” But of course he donned a pair of noise-canceling headphones during the show! He also stayed fuss-free, but maybe that’s only because Justin wasn’t there…lol.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how hilarious is this video? Do you think baby Asahd is beyond adorable?