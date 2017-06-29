Diddy Reveals Epic Words Of Wisdom He Gave To JAY-Z About Raising Twins

Twins are all the rage now, but Diddy was the one who brought them into style. The rapper revealed on ‘Late Night’ on June 28 what valuable parenting advice he gave to JAY-Z and Beyonce when they welcomed their new babies!

Diddy, 47, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about his amazing new documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop on June 28, but he didn’t leave before discussing another very important topic — Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s new twins! He didn’t reveal any spoilers about the 35-year-old mommy and 47-year-old daddy’s new boy and girl. But he did share with us the words of wisdom he imparted on to JAY-Z about raising two babies at once. After all, George and Amal Clooney may have just welcome their own set, but Diddy is the resident expert on twins, as he is currently raising 10-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

“JAY-Z is the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to be able to give him counsel on this,” Diddy told host Seth Meyers. “And the thing that I said is, you have to be prepared for double the love. You are used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids, and they’re twins, it is truly a blessing. And may God bless him and Beyonce and their family and everybody out there that has kids — period. That’s what really runs our lives. But to have twins is double the fun.” Click here to see pics of the $130 million mansion Beyonce and JAY-Z just bought to raise the twins in.

Aww! Can we please get a tissue over here? Diddy’s words could not have been sweeter and we are sure that Jay and Bey were happy to have the advice. However, we do know they must be dealing with a lot of stress right now, something Seth was quick to ask about. “Are they double the work?” he asked Diddy, who immediately looked like a deer in headlights. “It’s um, um, um,” he said frantically. “I want to say thank you to the mother of my children,” he said as both he and the audience began to laugh.

