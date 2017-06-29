Cristiano Ronaldo Cradles His Newborn Twins In His Arms: Meet The New ‘Loves’ Of His Life

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a father of 3! The soccer star shocked fans when he shared a precious pic of himself posing with 2 newborn babies, and he’s even confirmed that the children are in fact his. Could these be the twins he’s suspected of having via surrogate?

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, introduced the new “loves” of his life to the world on June 29 with a beyond precious Instagram post. In the pic, the athlete poses in a chair holding two babies — one in each hand. One baby sports a pink dress while the other is in blue. How cute is that? The soccer superstar reportedly used a surrogate to have the kids, and they were born earlier this month. “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤,” Cristiano captioned the super sweet photo.

The babies are named Eva and Mateo, according to reports out of Portugal, however, the alleged new father hasn’t confirmed one way or the other yet. The soccer stud already has one son, 7-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is reportedly pregnant with another child of his as well. Fans began speculating that Georgina is expecting after Cristiano posted an Instagram photo of himself placing his hands on her stomach. In the pic, Georgina seems to be sporting a baby bump as even she cradles her midsection. Cristiano simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

In order to meet the twins, Cristiano was allowed to leave the Confederations Cup following a semi-final exit to Chile. He wrote on Facebook, “I was with the national team, giving my everything as always, despite knowing my children had been born. Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach our main sporting objective, but I am certain we will continue to make the Portuguese people happy.” He added, “The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national team manager were considerate towards me and it is something which I will never forget. I am very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.”

An official statement read, “The president of the Portuguese Football Association and the manager were informed before the Confederations Cup that the national captain Cristiano Ronaldo had become a father.” So there you have it! Congrats, Cristiano!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think these twins are actually Cristiano’s kids?