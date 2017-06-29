Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump After Mika Brzezinski Tweets: You’re Embarrassing

Once again, Chrissy Teigen didn’t hide her disdain for President Trump. The model fired back at Donald after he insulted Mika Brzezinski on June 29. ‘You are the proud type of insane,’ Chrissy tweeted at him. And, there’s more!

Tell us how you really feel, Chrissy Teigen! The Sports Illustrated model, 31, slammed Donald Trump, 71, on June 29, after he launched a viciously personal attack on Morning Joe co-host, Mika Brzezinski, 50. “You are a national embarrassment,” Chrissy tweeted at the President in reply to his scathing remarks. “It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane.”

Trump sparked worldwide controversy on June 29, when he slammed Morning Joe hosts, Mika and her fiance, Joe Scarborough, after they critiqued his Senate healthcare bill. “I heard poorly-rated @MorningJoe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” Trump tweeted. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe came… into Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no”’”.

Once his mean tweets went LIVE, Twitter users, news anchors, and just about anyone with access to the internet slammed him for attacking someone’s physical appearance, especially a woman. As you know, Trump is notorious for having no boundaries when it comes to his harsh remarks about women. Mika joined the slew of women Trump’s verbally assaulted in the past, which includes, Megyn Kelly, 46, Hillary Clinton, 69, and even Heidi Klum, 44.

You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

The model’s tweets also came just 24 hours after she went off on Trump on Twitter, June 28. After he slammed The New York Times for writing a “fake news story” about him, Chrissy told him to “grow the f–k up.” The President has not responded to Chrissy’s tweets.

Although the internet had a field day with disagreeing with Trump’s tweets about Mika, there was one person who ran to his defense. White House spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 34, defended the President’s tweets when she addressed the media during a press conference on June 29.

“I think the president has been attacked mercilessly on personal accounts by members of that program,” Sanders said, referring to MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “When he gets attacked, he’s going to hit back.” Sanders argued that Trump “fights fire with fire.”

Then, she went on to blame the morning show for verbally attacking Trump. “The things this show has called him, not just him but numerous members of his staff … are very deeply personal.”

Sanders then compared the media’s treatment of the Trump administration, as opposed to Barack Obama‘s administration. “If these attacks happened in previous administration, the rest of the media would have said, ‘Guys, no way, hold on,’ but nobody does that,” Sanders said. “The president, he’s not gonna step back.” Her defense continued: “I don’t think you can expect someone to be personally attacked day after day, minute by minute and sit back,” Sanders said. “The American people elected a fighter, they didn’t elect somebody to sit back and do nothing.”

HollywoodLifers, what’re your thoughts on the President’s mean tweets about Mika?