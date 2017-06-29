Chrissy Teigen’s Boob Fell Out Onstage With John Legend & She Handled It Like A Pro

Chrissy Teigen has nothing to hide! The model was dancing on stage with her husband on June 27 and her boob accidentally slipped out of her dress. You have to watch this video.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, has one heck of a sense of humor. During a concert at Madison Square Garden, her husband John Legend, 38, pulled her on stage. He serenaded her, singing his 2006 song, “Slow Dance,” but her dancing got a little too sexy for the dress she had on! At one point, her boob completely fell out of the side of her dress, and she didn’t even realize — John grabbed the dress to try and cover it up.

Of course, Chrissy gasped and then laughed, covering her nipple and continuing to dance and laugh. She also grabbed his mic, and said, “Sorry!” to the crowd. Through all of this, John didn’t miss a note in his song! We all know that Chrissy doesn’t mind exposing all — nor should she! She posed completely nude for DuJour magazine in a shoot with John, and the two of them didn’t really see the big deal.

“We were working with Bruce Weber, who’s one of the greatest photographers on the planet. We wanted to do some great stuff,” John told Entertainment Tonight after the shoot. “We don’t mind showing off our bodies – we just feel like there’s no problem being natural and nude when you’re with the right photographer and it’s done the right way. We weren’t shy about it. Some lucky paparazzo caught wind of it – but Bruce’s presentation will be a lot better.”

Regardless, we totally love how open Chrissy Teigen is with her body — and why shouldn’t she be? Laughing off a nip slip is the best way to deal with one, in our opinion. HollywoodLifers, what do you think about how she handled the situation?