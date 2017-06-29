17 Beautiful Celebrity Bridesmaids You’d Totally Want In Your Bride Tribe

If you could pick one famous lady to join your bridal party, who would it be? We’ve rounded up some stellar celebrity bridesmaids who’ve totally proven they got what it takes to join your bride tribe!

Being a bridesmaid can be a tricky task, but it’s totally all worth it when you get to see your gal pal absolutely aglow with happiness on her big day. These celebrities didn’t get to be the star when they were a part of a bridal party because it was all about supporting their girlfriends. We’ve rounded up some famous ladies who would be the best additions to your bride tribe! Just look at how Taylor Swift did as maid of honor! The 27 year-old was positively thrilled for her longtime friend Brit Maack when she got married in Feb. 2016.

Tay looked fabulous in a pale pink gown that made her look like royalty, but her dress totally didn’t upstage Britt’s gorgeous bridal moment. You just know Tay would make an amazing bridesmaid and always come equipped with cookies to deal with any wedding planning emergencies. Ashley Tisdale got to call on her Wildcat girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens when she tied the knot in Sept. 2014. Ashley’s bridal party rocked it out in boho chic dresses that were all muted purples and pinks. The girls did their hair in whimsical braided up-dos while Ashley kept her blonde locks down in soft waves. We just had to imagine these ladies belted out some High School Musical hits at the end of the night!

Rihanna wowed everyone when she arrived at her assistant Jennifer Rosales Hawaiian wedding in April 2015. The “Needed Me” singer looked demure in a lilac Badgley Mischka dress that had hand-painted and crystal silver flower embellishments on it to give the gown that extra something special. RiRi had gushed over how happy she was for Jennifer in the sweetest Instagram post. “I can’t believe this day is finally upon us!!!!! I’m so happy and so proud to see my big sis @jennnrosales and my big bro @the_aa become one today!!! A wedding is a celebration of a marriage!!!! That’s what we gon do!!!!” she wrote.

HollywoodLifers, which star would you just love to have in your bridal party?