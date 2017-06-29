Calvin Harris Finally Explains His Taylor Swift Twitter Rant: I ‘Succumbed’ To The Pressure

More than a month after breaking up with Taylor Swift in June 2016, Calvin Harris took to Twitter to go OFF on the singer in a wild rant. Now, he’s finally revealing why he felt the need to publicly diss her that way.

Calvin Harris, 33, had made a name for himself long before he dated Taylor Swift, 27, but he thrown into the spotlight in a much bigger way when their relationship went public — and he may not have been ready for it. “I’m not good at being a celebrity,” he admits in the new issue of British GQ. “When [the relationship] ended, all hell broke loose.” He’s referring, of course, to the July 2016 feud between the pair. It all started when news broke that Tay actually wrote Calvin’s hit “This Is What You Came For,” and he believed it was her camp who leaked the news to the public.

In retaliation, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to rant about the situation. “Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though,” he wrote. “I figure if your happy in your new relationship [with Tom Hiddleston] you should focus on that instead of tryin to tear your ex bf down for something to do. I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy.” Now, Calvin is expanding on why he made the diss so public.

“Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure,” he admits to the mag. “It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I’m a positive person.” Calvin says his tweets were his way of “protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.” Considering it’s been a year since all this drama now…it’s probably best we all just let it go, right!?

