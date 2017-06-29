Britney Spears Devastated Over Tragic Death Of 32-Year-Old Superfan In Texas

Britney Spears is heartbroken by the unexpected death of one of her biggest fans and took to Twitter to pay a touching tribute to the young man. Read the devastating details here.

Britney Spears, 35, learned of the shocking death of one of her super fans and took to social media on June 28 to post a touching tribute to him. “Just heard the sad news about one of my biggest fans,” the singer tweeted. “My heart goes out to Tristan’s family, friends and the #BritneyArmy.” Joseph Hernandez, 32, who went by Tristan Spears on Twitter, passed away at his home in Texas on June 7, according to the Mirror. Shortly after Britney’s sympathetic tweet, other fans of the star responded with an outpouring of love and support for Joseph with condolences to his family and even a comment about how big of a heart he had.

Joseph’s cousin, Pachi, told a Britney fan Twitter account that the young fan, who she described as “thoughtful, loving, and funny,” was found dead by his partner in their bed but the cause of death is unknown. Britney’s compassion for her fans is nothing new and was definitely reciprocated when the singer asked for prayers after her niece, Maddie, had a scary ATV accident earlier this year. Luckily, Maddie made a full recovery. See some of Britney’s best performance photos here.

Britney recently made headlines about another tragedy when she mistakingly referred to Selena Gomez instead of Ariana Grande when talking about the Manchester concert bombing during a radio interview. Britney’s been promoting her latest album, Glory and is on tour in Asia from Jun. 3-Jul. 3 2017. When she’s not performing, she’s often spending time with her sons, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, and her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Just heard the sad news about one of my biggest fans. My heart goes out to Tristan's family, friends and the #BritneyArmy — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 29, 2017

We are so sorry for your loss. Please know that #TheBritneyArmy is here for you & @spasm_pachi during this time! — R.I.P Tristan Spears (@BJSpearsWebSite) June 29, 2017

Thanks so much Britney! He had such a big heart! He was all about positivity which we need more of on the internet! I'm crying,he'd be happy — RIP @Tristan_Spears_ (@Mgck1025) June 29, 2017

