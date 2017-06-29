Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Looking Forward To A Classic Fourth Of July Together

It’s going to be a down home Americana Fourth of July for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they’re heading to his ranch in Oklahoma for a good old fashioned celebration.

There’s nowhere else in the world that Blake Shelton would rather be than his beloved ranch in Tishomingo, OK. So naturally that’s going to be the perfect place to spend the Fourth of July holiday with girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her three sons. “Blake wants to fly to Oklahoma with Gwen and her kids to his ranch for a good old fashioned country Fourth of July celebration. He hopes to take everyone to the Tishomingo Fourth of July Parade near his ranch before going back to his place for a classic American barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers and soda pop for the kids,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kingtson, 11, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three, to the ranch for their spring break in March and The 41-year-old country star and his talented lady can’t get enough of spending relaxing time at his giant spread, where there’s a lake to go fishing in and woods for her boys to play in. It’s a total 180 from their busy lives in LA and Gwen loves bringing her sons there to have fun riding ATVs, playing on their bikes and more activities in the great outdoors. She even brought, 11,, eight, and, three, to the ranch for their spring break in March and they had such a blast ! Gwen is so happy there that it’s where she rang in her 47th birthday in Oct. 2016!

“ Blake has many wonderful memories of growing up with his family in the midwest and celebrating the patriotic holiday is one of his favorite times of the year,” our insider adds. In 2016 the couple spent the long holiday weekend in Tishomingo and were spotted at the small town’s annual Fourth of July parade. They had so much fun that it has now become a tradition for them!

