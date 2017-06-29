Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Attacks Kendall & Kylie Jenner Over New Merch: ‘This Is Disrespectful!’

Uh-oh! On June 28, Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s new line of vintage tees dropped featuring Biggie Smalls’ image and now the rapper’s mother is lashing out, calling the merch ‘exploitation!’

Everybody knows that Kendall Jenner, 21, and her younger sis Kylie Jenner, 19, love them some vintage tees! So much so, their clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, has just rolled out a handful of signature shirts nodding at the music and culture of yesteryear, including ’90s rapper and hip-hop icon Notorious B.I.G. Well, the deceased performer’s mother, Voletta Wallace, 64, says her son’s image is “disrespectful,” and shared that the reality stars never spoke to Biggie’s estate about acquiring the rights to even use his image! Check out these amazing pics of Kendall and Kylie’s best fashion moments!

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me,” Voletta captioned an image of one of their vintage tees featuring Biggie, 2Pac and Kendall’s face with a giant red X over it next to a disclaimer. “I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

The controversial tees, which were on sale for $125 a piece, have since been removed from the Kendall and Kylie’s clothing website. Other throwback acts’ artwork featured in the line of shirts includes everyone from Pink Floyd and Metallica to Kiss. But, although social media is quickly getting caught up in the firestorm, the tees were apparently flying off the shelves! Before getting pulled off the site, the shirt Voletta referenced in her fiery post was marked as “Low Stock,” according to Elle.

Immediately after Voletta called out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars’ alleged copyright infringement, TMZ reported that Biggie’s estate is taking action! Their lawyer Julian K. Petty sent the media mavens a cease and desist order. Guess that explains why the tees got yanked!

