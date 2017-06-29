‘Bad Blood’, ‘I Kissed A Girl’ & 39 More Of The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time

Summer songs are important. They get you dancing, soundtrack your car rides and inspire nostalgia when you hear them years later. We’ve rounded up all of the best ones in one playlist right here, so get ready to scream the words to ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ and more!

The best season of them all has arrived, and if you’re already sick of everything on the radio, here’s your summer solution. The HollywoodLife.com staff gathered the best summer songs ever, from Fergie‘s “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift, “I Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry and everything in between. The rules? The song had to have come out in the spring or summer, 75% of the office needed to know 90% of the words, and it had to be A Jam. Below, we defend a few of our favorite choices.

“I’m the One” by DJ Khaled

“It’s a catchy, upbeat song that just reminds me of being outside in summer. The perfect outdoor chill song that you can jam to.” — Jenna Lemoncelli

“Feels” by Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean

“It just makes me think of grilling in a beautiful backyard, sitting on a Kim Kardashian booty float in the pool, and sipping a fruity drink. Tropical vibez 4 days!” — Emy LaCroix

“Complicated” by Avril Lavigne

“Avril Lavigne wrote a total jam that was the hit of every awkward middle school party that summer. It’s an angsty, but upbeat song about calling out a dude who’s being a jerk at the mall. What’s more empowering than that?” — Samantha Wilson

“Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Fresh Prince

“It isn’t officially summer until I hear ‘Summertime’ on the radio. — Katrina Mitzeliotis

“MVP” by RUSS

I’m loving his style, flow, and beats (all which he creates himself.) He’s always stepping up his game! — Samantha Benitz

HollywoodLifers, we know we missed some. So tell us in the comments — what’s your favorite summer song of all time?