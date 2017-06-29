Bella Hadid & Drake: Why The Weeknd Is Thrilled They Didn’t Date Though He’s With Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid and Drake’s romance just didn’t fly, and HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned that Bella’s ex The Weeknd couldn’t be happier about it. Here’s why Abel is even interested, though he’s dating Selena Gomez!

“The Weeknd, 27, is relieved that Drake, 30, and Bella Hadid, 20, are not dating,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of Bella and Drake’s fizzled romance. “He wants her to be happy,” the source continues, “But her being with Drake hits way too close to home.” Okay, what does that mean?

Well, it turns out that The Weeknd didn’t want his ex dating one of his pals! “Drake is one of Abel’s closest friends,” the insider explains. “They hang out all the time, so it would just be weird if he was with Bella.” That’s a little unfair, especially considering how they all run in the same circles, and our source agrees: “It’s totally a double standard considering how things went down with him and Selena Gomez.” Yep, we can’t forget how Selena, 24, and Bella used to be friendly, though of course they all unfollowed each other on social media once Sel and Abel’s romance started to blossom!

Still, The Weeknd can’t help but feel the way he does. “Abel would never try and tell Drake who he could and couldn’t date, and it’s not like he ran interference. But he was not thrilled and it’s likely that Drake heard about it.” Yes, there are no secrets in Hollywood! At the end of the day, Drake and Bella aren’t happening, but considering Drake is one of the biggest flirts on the planet, we’re sure he’ll find a new lady soon.

