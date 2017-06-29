‘Bachelor In Paradise’: New Photos Of The Cast Drinking & Making Out After Sex Scandal

The cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is back in Mexico filming season 4 after the recent drama with Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson — and photos from the set show things seem to be picking up right where they left off!

Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, haven’t returned to Mexico for Bachelor In Paradise, but the rest of the cast has! New photos show the stars getting back to business on set of the reality show, and there doesn’t seem to be any shortage of the usual BIP antics in the shots. For instance, Jasmine Goode is totally cozying up to one of the guys while spending time on the beach, and photographers caught Derek Peth and Taylor in the middle of a hot and heavy makeout session! Meanwhile, Raven can be seen spending time near the bar with a group of guys in the hot tub, and Kristina Schulman is strutting around in her bikini while carrying a drink. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS FROM THE ‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ SET.

As we previously reported, filming on the ABC show was suspended earlier this month when a producer made “allegations of misconduct” after witnessing a pool hookup between Corinne and DeMario. The contestants were all sent home as Warner Bros. launched an investigation, and on June 20, the company confirmed there was no misconduct on set, and the contestants flew back to paradise to resume filming. However, even though these photos show there’s still making out and drinking on the show, there have reportedly been some changes to the rules.

Now, cast members will reportedly have to get permission from producers to have sex, letting them know flat-out that they consent to the act, according to TMZ. The site also reports that there is now a two drink per hour max for each contestant, and food will be provided on a more consistent basis.

