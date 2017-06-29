Is Chicago Cubs Player Albert Almora, Jr. Flipping Off Donald Trump In New Pic?

Yikes! Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora, Jr. appeared to be giving President Donald Trump the middle finger in a pic the commander in chief took with the baseball team on June 28 and the internet is freaking out over the photo!

Twitter lost its freaking mind on June 28 when a pic of the Chicago Cubs hanging in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump appeared to show outfielder Albert Almora, Jr., flipping off the prez. Whoa! The photo, taken by the Chicago Sun-Times, had Trump fans and haters alike wondering why Albert had given Trump the middle finger during the team’s White House meet-and-greet. Well, Albert says he didn’t! “I had two fingers out,” he told the Sun Times. “I’d never do that to the president of the United States.” CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

When you look at the photo more closely it is pretty obvious that Albert has both his pointer finger and middle finger out while standing next to Trump. However, that didn’t stop Twitter users from continuing to believe that Albert was protesting the president with his hand gesture. “I choose to believe Albert Almora was flipping off the president,” one Twitter user wrote. Click here to see pics of celebrities protesting Trump.

But we’re pretty sure he was telling the truth, as before he met the president Albert told the Sun-Times he was excited for the occasion. “I just look at it as it’s not every day you get to meet the president of the United States. And in a year I get to meet two,” Albert said, referencing when he and the World Series-winning team got to meet President Barack Obama in January. While Albert may have been excited for the meeting, not everyone on the team was. Players and coaches were divided about meeting the president and 10 players actually skipped the event, though they declined to explain why.

