‘Younger’: Nico Tortorella Admits He’s Rooting For Josh & Kelsey, But Knows It’s ‘F–ked Up’

We all know something is happening between Josh and Kelsey on season four of ‘Younger’ — but would they actually hook up? HollywoodLife.com caught up with Nico Tortorella who revealed that ‘it just makes sense.’

I know what you’re thinking — Josh (Nico Tortorella) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) can not get together. As you may remember, season three of Younger ended with Josh and Liza (Sutton Foster) calling it quits after he proposed — and caught her kissing Charles (Peter Hermann). Liza also revealed the truth about her age to Kelsey. So, what happens when season four premieres on June 28? Nico sat down with HollywoodLife.com exclusively at ATX TV Festival to reveal that at the start of the season, Josh just wants to put Liza out of his mind.

“I think Josh and Kelsey, it just makes sense that these two have found each other,” Nico said.” They’ve both been destroyed, in one way or another, by the same woman. There’s no one else that they can talk to about this. I think Josh is so relieved when he finds out that Kelsey knows. I almost feel like Josh would want to call Liza and be like, ‘Thank you for telling her, it’s about time!’ But he hates her right now. Anything is possible with Josh and Kelsey.”

If it were up to him, he’s into Josh and Kelsey. “I’ve been saying Josh and Kelsey for a long time to be honest with you. It makes sense on paper,” he admitted. “I think it’s problematic at this point; this show’s about female relationships more than anything. For Kelsey to ever do anything like that to Liza would be equally as f–ked up as what Liza did to her. Is that the TV we’re making? I know the answer!”

Younger airs on Wednesdays at 10PM ET on TVLand.