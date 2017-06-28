Hassan Jameel: Everything To Know About The Hunk Believed To Be Rihanna’s Mystery Man

Rihanna was seen passionately making out with a sexy mystery man in Spain, and now he’s been identified as billionaire Hassan Jameel. So, who is this guy? Here’s everything we know so far about Hassan!

Rihanna’s got a new man! The “Work” singer was pictured kissing a man, believed to be Hassan Jameel, in a private pool in Spain on June 28. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other! Rihanna, 29, had her arms wrapped around the sexy hunk and looked so happy and content. Ri’s had very high-profile boyfriends like Drake, 30, and Chris Brown, 28, in the past, but this guy has been a total mystery until now. He’s hot, successful, and reportedly very serious about the singer!

*Hassan Jameel works for his family business. He’s the deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, according to The Sun. He’s cute and ambitious. Sounds like a keeper! His family owns the rights to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia. The company is comprised of “diversified businesses with deep roots in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey,” according to the company website. The company also has built the largest vehicle distribution network in Saudi Arabia.

*He’s worth over a billion dollars and OWNS a soccer league! His family’s net worth is reportedly $1.5 billion! Holy moly! Hassan owns a Saudi pro soccer league called the Jameel league, according to TMZ. This guy is rolling in cash!

*He’s been linked to a supermodel! Hassan was reportedly romantically involved supermodel Naomi Campbell, 47, The Sun reports. Hassan was seen with Naomi at a Stevie Wonder, 67, performance at last year’s Barclaycard British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park. Other than that, Hassan stays out of the spotlight.

*Rihanna is reportedly “smitten” with him. Even though they’ve only been seen together once, Rihanna and Hassan’s relationship is reportedly already very serious! “This relationship is the real deal,” a source close to Rihanna told The Sun. “Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten.” This is Rihanna’s first serious relationship since her on-again, off-again romance with Drake. If Rihanna’s happy, then we’re happy for her! Go, girl!

*He’s a New York Knicks fan! Photos of Hassan and Naomi taken at the Barclaycard festival show Hassan wearing a New York Knicks baseball hat.

