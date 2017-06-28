Julianne Hough’s Wedding Is The Same Day As Maks & Peta’s: ‘DWTS’ Pals Forced To Choose?

It’s a ‘DWTS’ double wedding! Julianne Hough and Maksim and Peta are all set to say ‘I do’ on July 8! So, how do you work out those guest lists? Derek revealed if things will get awkward and it’s pretty interesting…

Dancing With The Stars alum, Julianne Hough, 28, is set to tie the knot with NHL star, Brooks Laich, 34, in less than two weeks! And, her wedding day is ironically set for the same day as her fellow DWTS alums, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Peta Murgatroyd‘s, who will say “I do” on July 8! Talk about a busy day for people who are invited to both, right? Well, can this cause a complete guest list disaster? Derek Hough, 32, revealed why things may go smoothly on Julianne’s big day…

“We have different friends [and] different groups,” Derek explained to Entertainment Tonight on June 27 in LA. So, it appears as though their DWTS co-stars may not have to choose sides after all. However, at one point, Derek was a bit lost for words. When the reporter asked him how the cast will celebrate both weddings, he just shrugged his shoulders, made an awkward face and remained silent. “Julianne and then Maks and Peta are getting married on the same day. How are you guys going to make sure as a dancing cast that everybody gets celebrated. Extra parties?”, the reported asked. And… crickets. But, we’ll have to see who shows up to the double-wedding ceremonies.

Either way, Derek promised that July 8 will be a day of surprises… with the Hough family at least. “It’s gonna be like, a week-long event… It’s gonna be amazing,” he gushed. Derek couldn’t hold in his excitement about the nuptials when he added, “My baby sister [is] getting married [and] it’s gonna be special to have the whole family there. We’re gonna have a great time!” Awe!

And, Derek is already preparing what’s sure to be an entertaining toast at his baby sister’s wedding. “I think I will be making a little speech,” the World Of Dance judge admitted. “There’s always surprises with my family that aren’t planned, so there [will be] plenty of surprises.” We can’t wait!

The DWTS double wedding was a big deal to dancing fans, because they’re pretty familiar with the reported feud between Derek and Maks. However, in case you haven’t brushed up on the hot topic, we’ve got you covered. Maksim, who’s been dubbed the bad boy of the ballroom, has accused DWTS of favoring Derek. But, Maksim set the record straight in an August 2016 interview. “Derek may have a rivalry with me, but I don’t have one,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “I just literally said everything that everybody else thinks. Listen, I don’t have a problem with Derek. The producers have changed and it’s different now.”

In the same interview, Derek responded to Maksim’s past claims. “I’ve been very fortunate with partners,” Derek admitted. “But I will also say that it’s not rigged. Production has said to me, honestly, ‘People are complaining, so we’re going to give you this partner, because it seems more difficult.’ Then I ended up winning.”

And, Derek wasn’t letting anyone’s words get him down when he turned the allegations on their head. “Whatever somebody else says about me, that’s only a reflection on how they feel and how they are,” he added. “I just say, ‘Look, I’m putting in the work. I don’t want to get caught up in it. I don’t need extra drama.’” One thing is for sure, July 8 will be a very interesting day!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will attend the weddings?