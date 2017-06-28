Tom Cruise Reportedly Hasn’t Seen Suri In 1371 Days — Did He Try To See Her On Father’s Day?

Tom Cruise hasn’t seen his daughter Suri in nearly four years, according to a heartbreaking new report! Did they reunite for Father’s Day?

Tom Cruise reportedly hasn’t set eyes on his daughter Suri in 1,381 days, according to InTouch magazine. By that math, Tom and Suri haven’t seen each other in person in nearly four years! The 54 year-old actor reportedly didn’t even see her for Father’s Day on June 18, according to a source close to Tom’s ex wife Katie Holmes, 38. Tom’s rep has not responded to HollywoodLife.com‘s request for comment. Tom and Suri haven’t even been photographed together since 2012.

Suri celebrated her 11th birthday in April thanks to an adorable celebration thrown by her mom. Katie totally spoiled her little girl on the big day with three cakes, a sparkly sign, and a ceiling full of balloons. Sadly, Tom was no where to seen. Katie has been working super hard to give Suri a normal life. “My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” Katie told Town & Country in an interview in its’ April 2017 issue. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

You might remember Katie dramatically divorced Tom in 2012. She managed to escape from Tom’s religion Scientology with Suri. Katie reportedly has found love again with actor Jamie Foxx, 48. “Katie’s priority in life is Suri, if Suri is happy, so is she — and Suri is flourishing,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Suri loves Jamie, she loves living a simple, regular life, and she and Katie are super super close.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Suri should go that long without seeing her dad?