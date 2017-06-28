T.I. & Tiny: How He’s Supporting Her Epic Comeback With Xscape

Back to work! Following Xscape’s highly-anticipated reunion at the BET Awards this past weekend, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned how T.I. is supporting Tiny and her musical comeback.

Is there anything Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, can’t do? She’s a mother-of-five, a reality star on VH1’s The Family Hustle, and now she’s working toward an epic comeback with musical group Xscape. What’s even better is that formerly estranged hubby T.I., 37, is totally cheering her on from the sidelines while she reclaims Hollywood one day at a time. “T.I. is being incredibly supportive of Tiny‘s comeback,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s planned an upcoming break in his tour so that he can look after the kids while she performs at Essence Fest this weekend. Then they are planning a big family celebration for the 4th of July.”

If you watched the BET Awards this past weekend, you saw just how much Xscape KILLED their performance! The girl group, made up of Kandi Burruss, sisters LaToucha and Tamika Scott, and of course Tiny, sang a medley of their best hits like “Just Kickin’ It” and “Who Can I Run To.” It took about 18 years to get the ladies back together again, but the wait was definitely worth it! Tiny ruled the BET red carpet in a white dress, flirty curls, and bright red lipstick that resembled classic 1920’s Hollywood. The smokey eye makeup made her blue eyes sparkle!

But wait — there’s even more good news for Xscape fans! Now that the women have officially confirmed their reunion, there’s buzz that they’re getting their own reality TV show. In fact, they’re smack in the middle of filming season one in Atlanta, according to TMZ. The show, which is still untitled, reportedly comes out on Bravo in November 2017. GET EXCITED!

