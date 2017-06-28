‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Shockingly Claims Producers Gave Ryan Edwards Pills While Filming

A fellow ‘Teen Mom OG’ star is making shocking accusations about Ryan Edwards’ alleged drug use — Farrah Abraham’s boyfriend claims Ryan was given pills by a producer on the show! YIKES!

Things got very terrifying on the June 26 episode of Teen Mom OG, when Ryan Edwards started nodding off while driving a car with his soon-to-be wife, Mackenzie Standifer, in the front seat. Mackenzie had to repeatedly try and get Ryan’s attention so he wouldn’t fall asleep, and even had to nudge him to get him to open his eyes. Eventually, she asked for the cameras to be turned off and accused him of taking Xanax before getting behind the wheel. Now, another star of the show, Simon Saran, is taking the allegations a step further, and he’s involved one of the show’s producers.

“Someone needs to open up an investigation on Kiki [Malone] giving Ryan pills,” Farrah Abraham’s on-off boyfriend wrote on Twitter. “It’s really f***ed up! They could have died or killed!” Simon has previously made similar accusations about Kiki — earlier this month, he wrote, “I wonder if I should talk about Kiki giving Ryan pills during shoots or save that for another day?” Kiki has yet to respond to Simon’s shocking allegations, and HollywoodLife.com has reached out to MTV for comment.

Ryan’s alleged drug use was first revealed by his ex, Maci Bookout, on this season of Teen Mom OG. Then, after the show’s finale, he confirmed that he had completed a stint in rehab for a 30-day treatment program. “I am back home now and doing well,” he said in a statement. “Life could not be better. With the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

