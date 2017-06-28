Rosie Huntington Whiteley Gives Birth: Model Welcomes 1st Child With Jason Statham — A Boy

It’s no longer just Rosie Huntington Whiteley & her fiancé Jason Statham. The couple are officially parents now after Rosie gave birth to a baby boy! The model has gushed she’s ‘very happy’ about becoming a mom!

Congrats to Rosie Huntington Whiteley, 30, and her fiancé Jason Statham, 49! The gorgeous English model gave birth to their first baby on June 24, according to Rosie’s Instagram account, and we are so happy for the duo. We just know Rosie and Jason are going to be amazing parents! “Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️,” Rosie wrote via Instagram on June 28. Along with her sweet announcement, the star posted a first photo of baby Jack. In the pic, Rosie can be seen holding his little hand — and seriously, it’s SO precious!

After pregnancy rumors began to flood her social media accounts, Rosie announced on Feb. 9 that she and Jason were expecting. The blonde beauty shared the news via Instagram with a gorgeous bikini shot featuring her already-visible baby bump. “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham,” she captioned the tropical pic. And since then, Rosie and her man have made various appearances — with Rosie looking super glam in all of her maternity outfits.

For example, Rosie was absolutely glowing at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February as well as the world premiere of Jason’s flick Fate of the Furious back in April. We could NOT get enough of her pregnancy style. Even though Rosie has JUST become a mom, the star has thought about parenthood for years now, but she apparently hasn’t been ready to take on the responsibility until recently.

“I always see myself working, but definitely being a mum will be a big part of me,” Rose told Elle UK in 2012. “I think there is naturally a point where you think, ‘I don’t care about myself as number one any more. I want to care about other things.'” Looks like that time has definitely come! Congrats again, Rosie and Jason!

