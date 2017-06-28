Rihanna ‘Focused’ On Hassan Jameel Relationship: Chris Brown & Other Exes Off Her Mind

Chris Brown may still be talking about Rihanna and the love they once shared, but the only person on HER mind is her new man, Hassan Jameel, whom she was pictured heavily making out with on June 27.

“Rihanna is focused on having a relationship with Hassan [Jameel] and Chris Brown is not on her radar or mind at all! She is not thinking of any exes, especially Chris, who she will never get back with ever again. Rihanna is moving forward and looking forward to see what this new relationship might bring,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Chris Brown went into great detail when talking about his relationship with Rihanna in his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life. Not only did he admit that he almost proposed to the “Umbrella” singer before he famously beat her in 2009, but he also explained how he and Rihanna first said “I love you” to each other. Obviously, fans of the couple went wild and since then, they’ve been hoping for some sort of reconciliation. But it looks like Rihanna doesn’t have time for any of he exes, including Chris. Right now, she’s super infatuated with her new man.

And Rihanna’s feelings for Hassan seemed very evident on June 27, when she was pictured making out with him in Spain. There was a lot of tongue action and Rihanna even looked topless in the pics! Rihanna’s Spain getaway just so happens to be the first time we’ve seen her with a new man since she and Drake, 30, split in October 2016, so we’re happy to see her moving on with her life.

