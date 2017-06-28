Rihanna Spotted Holding Flowers On A Lovey-Dovey Stroll With Handsome Billionaire BF

Rihanna was spotted holding a bouquet of flowers on a walk with her new boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. He’s grinning ear-to-ear in the presence of her beauty! You have to see these cute pics.

Hassan Jameel can’t wipe the smile off his face when he’s around Rihanna, 28! The Saudi billionaire looked lucky in love as he strolled through the streets of Ibiza, in Spain, with his new girlfriend. Rihanna was carrying a massive bouquet of flowers as they exited a coffee shop in their area. Are they from her super-smitten guy? CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS

They’re so adorable together! Hassan is seriously ecstatic on his date with Rihanna, grinning ear-to-ear on their little jaunt about Ibiza. She looks gorgeous and glamorous in a striped pajama-inspired suit and a cool pair of shades. It’s unclear where they’re going together, but the pics show them getting into a black SUV. Must be somewhere fun! As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Rihanna and Hassan were caught making out in the pool in her private Ibiza villa. The pics are so steamy! Rihanna’s sitting on his lap in the pool and they’re deep in a makeout ssh. In one cute shot, she has her arms wrapped around him while he grins that billion-dollar smile.

Speaking of billions. Hassan is a bonafide billionaire! His family owns one of the largest companies in Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel Domestic, of which he’s the deputy president and vice chairman. The company owns the rights to produce Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia, so yeah, major bucks. Hassan also owns his own Saudi Arabian soccer league. How many people can say that? He and Rihanna are the definition of power couple!

