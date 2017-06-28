Quavo & Rest Of Migos Crew Writing Epic Chris Brown Diss Tracks

Be afraid, be very afraid. Quavo and the rest of the Migos crew are writing diss tracks about Chris Brown, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. They also have a secret weapon who could potentially help out!

The feud between Chris Brown, 28, and Migos is far from over! Taking it to the next level, the trio rap group has been working late hours at the recording studio to produce nasty diss tracks about the one guy whose been firing shots ever since the BET Awards. Quavo, 26, and the Migos crew “are not going to be made to look like punks by Chris, Joe Budden, or anyone else,” a hip-hop insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And so, they are going to rip their enemies apart in new tracks. The Migos guys are furious and are already working on getting sweet revenge.”

What’s their plan of attack, you ask? Quavo, who’s reportedly dating Karrueche Tran, has a secret weapon who can help give their lyrics some extra edge. “He has some inside information from a special someone that he wants to include in the upcoming songs to make Chris truly regret ever messing around with the Migos crew,” the insider continues. “The Migos guys are writing new lines that take Chris apart and expose all of his flaws. After the BET showdown, Quavo especially has it out for Chris and his bullying ways.” Damn, this could get ugly real fast — and we’re kinda’ living for it.

Following the BET Awards, fans freaked over a series of Tweets that suggest the “Zero” rapper butted heads with Migos in the parking lot. Ever since that alleged showdown, Chris has been hungry to “finish the fight” once and for all, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s not scared of anyone and is ready for the Migos squad anytime they want to settle things. Chris even sent word to Migos, ‘You know where to find me, let’s finish this.’” Yikes!

