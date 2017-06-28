Pharrell Williams Admits His Wife Takes Care Of Triplets’ Dirty Diapers: She’s ‘SEAL Team Six’

Pharrell Williams’ wife is supermom! He even confessed SHE does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to their triplets, 5 mos. In fact, Pharrell doesn’t go anywhere near dirty diapers! Watch him praise her here!

Pharrell Williams, 44, is one busy man. From writing and producing albums — for music’s biggest artists as well as for himself — to working as a clothing designer and philanthropist, the star is always working on a new project. But with three 5-month-old babies at home, we have a feeling his home life is JUST as hectic. Lucky for him, he has Wonder Woman for a wife! And as much as Pharrell does, there’s one major thing he’s NOT doing — and that’s changing diapers for his kids. He leaves diaper duty to his wife Helen Lasichanh, 36.

“My wife is SEAL Team Six — there’s nothing she can’t do,” Pharrell said on Today, during his June 27 visit. “She carried those three bodies and she’s just on it all the time.” Thankfully Helen does get some help from others though. “We do have some amazing people to help us, but it’s [still] serious,” the singer added. When Hoda Kotb, 52, straight up asked Pharrell if he changes diapers, the former Voice coach flat-out admitted, “No.” At least he’s honest!

Pharrell also admitted that he doesn’t have a hand in picking out his babies’ outfits either — that too is all Helen! “Again, SEAL Team Six,” the star reiterated when asked if he has fun styling the triplets. Pharrell and Helen, who tied the knot back in October 2013, welcomed their three bundles of joy in January, and so far no details on the sex or names of the babies have been revealed. But we do know that Pharrell and Helen’s oldest child, son Rocket Ayer, 8 1/2, is loving being a big brother already!

“He’s an amazing big brother, he really is,” Pharrell gushed. “It’s been great.” The father of four also described how his little ones “harmonize” with each other, and honestly, it sounds adorable! “I have a tribe. They harmonize. It’s ‘Waah waah waah’ — all at the same time,” he explained. “One cries, the next one cries, the next one cries. They’re hungry, they’re hungry, they’re hungry. When someone says ‘Congratulations,’ I say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’ It’s a real thing.”

