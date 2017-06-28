Father Begs Daughter, 9, ‘Please Don’t Go’ After Accidentally Shooting Her — Hear 911 Call

This is one of the most horrifying stories we’ve ever heard! An Ohio man accidentally shot and killed his 9-year-old daughter while teaching her about gun safety and the 911 call following the incident will haunt you.

Eric Hummel, 33, was trying to teach his children about how to handle a gun safely when he accidentally shot his 9-year-old daughter Olivia dead inside their home on June 10. The desperate 911 call Eric made to the Hobart, Ohio police on June 10 after the horrifying incident is absolutely heartbreaking. Eric said he was trying to teach Olivia’s twin 10-year-old brothers about gun safety a little after 5 p.m. that day and pulled the trigger of the 9mm semi-automatic, forgetting it was loaded. The father’s frantic pleas for help from the 911 operator after his daughter’s death are just terrifying. Click here to see pics of Eric and his family.

“I had my gun, and I pulled the trigger and I didn’t realize there was a bullet in there and I shot my daughter,” Eric says in the 911 call, obtained by the Chicago Tribune. “Oh God, oh my God no, oh my God. I know CPR,” Eric said. “Do you want to try it?” the 911 operator asked. “Should I press on her chest?” the father asks.”‘She’s got blood everywhere man.” Eric can be heard sending the twins to wait for the paramedics to arrive and then saying, “What the f*** just happened.” CLICK HERE TO HEAR THE 911 CALL.

Eric tries to talk to his daughter, saying, to Olivia, “Please don’t go. Oh my god, please don’t go.” When the authorities arrive Eric is heard saying, “She’s dead… she’s f***ing dead.” Eric had shot Olivia in the forehead from two feet away, according to the Tribune. Eric reportedly called the girl’s mother, Mandy Zormier, not long after the police had arrived. “I shot her, I’m so sorry,” he said to Mandy, according to the Tribune, adding that showing the boys the gun “was so stupid.” Zormier reportedly screamed and dropped the phone.

According to CBS News, Olivia walked into the room just seconds after Eric had loaded the gun after telling his sons what not to do with the weapon. He then shot her in the head after forgetting he had loaded the handgun, according to the network. However, Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzales believes that Eric’s actions “were neglectful and this was not an accident,” according to the Tribune. Eric is set to appear in court today, June 28, and plans to plead not guilty to the charges of battery, neglect and reckless homicide.

