Nina Dobrev Is The Latest To Embrace The Thong Bikini: Here’s How You Can, Too

Suns out, buns out! Nina Dobrev is the latest star to join the booty-bearing club in teeny bikini bottoms while on location in Hawaii. See how she mastered the daring swimsuit trend and read on for tips if you want to wear a thong bikini.

Views for days! Nina Doberv, 28, is currently on location in Hawaii, where she’s shooting Our Planet 360, an ocean documentary — and we can’t get enough of Nina’s stellar swimwear. From high-waisted bikinis to one-pieces, she’s showing off a slew of bathing suit trends, even daring to bare in a thong as she splashes around — and we’re loving all the swim inspo!

The thong is everywhere we turn, with a slew of stylish stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Ariel Winter suiting up in the style as they rock one-pieces and bikinis — and Nina’s red bikini bottoms served up a different take on the trend.

Nina sported a low-rise red bikini bottom with a black cropped rash guard — and she gave us a cheeky view of her butt in the red hot swimsuit! Although her booty was on display it still offered a bit more coverage than a traditional high-cut thong bottom. She also rocked a tri-colored suit by Kore which consisted of cool blue, pink, and black hues. The high-waisted bottom is a great choice for someone who prefers more coverage.



If you’re unsure of how to make the thong work for you, you’re in luck — we’re breaking down the best bathing suits to try if you want to master the trend. If you want to show off your bum but rather cover your flanks, a high-waisted two piece or one-piece is your best option. If you’re more narrow and want to give the illusion of curves, a high-cut bikini bottom that comes to a v is the right swimsuit for you. If you’re not brave enough to go all out and bare your booty, you can always try a Brazilian cut bottom, similar to Nina’s red hot look, to ease into the silhouette — that’ll offer more coverage but will still give you that cheeky appeal.

What did you think of Nina’s thong bikini? Will you try the trend this summer?