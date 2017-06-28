Things are heating up in ‘Nashville.’ In this exclusive sneak peek, Maddie flips on her sister over the memes that have gone viral — and knows Liv must be involved.

Of course Daphne was aware Liv made the memes of her sister, but she had no idea how much attention they were about to get. So for some reason, she’s spending time looking at the GIFs — until her sister walks in the room, grabs her computer, and sees what she’s doing. “Why is this on here? You were looking at this?” Maddie asks Daphne in this clip exclusive to HollywoodLife.com from tonight’s Nashville episode. Realizing she’s looking at a website called “Make A Gif,” Maddie immediately freaks out and starts crying, obviously assuming that her sister was the one who made them. “How could you do this?” she yells at her.

Daphne tries to explain, but Liv chimes in and told Maddie that no, Daphne didn’t “ruin her life,” but got the world talking about her; with that, she flipped even more. “I should have know you were behind this,” she said to Liv. “Get out of my house. This is my family and my house. Get out. I swear to God Liv, if you don’t get out in five seconds, I’m calling the cops.”

With that, Liv storms out. But will Maddie believe Daphne? Will Liv be back? Let us know all your thoughts! Nashville airs Thursdays at 9PM ET on CMT.